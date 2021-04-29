Sterilization Container Systems Market Worth $ 381.36 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 2.8 % CAGR: Verified Market Research

Jersey City, New Jersey, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Sterilization Container Systems Market ” by Type (Perforated & Non-Perforated), by Material (Aluminum, Stainless Steel & Other Materials), by Product (Sterilization Containers & Accessories), by Technology (Sterilization Containers with Filters & Sterilization Containers with Valves), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Sterilization Container Systems Market was valued at USD 305.72 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 381.36 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Sterilization Container Systems Market Overview

One of the foremost growth drivers of Global Sterilization is the rising number of surgical procedures taking place globally. According to Kalorama information, there are 232 million surgical procedures taking place in the world as of 2016, 20% of which happens in the United States indicating a large healthcare market. A rising number of surgeries consequently implies repetitive use of various surgical instruments. The usage of surgical instruments calls for sterilization, which has led to an increase in the surgical container market globally.

Another potent growth driver for the Global Sterilization Container systems market is a growth in Hospital Acquired Infections. Hospital Acquired Infections, also called nosocomial infections are infections that patients get while receiving treatment for medical or surgical conditions. According to WHO, of every 100 hospitalized patients at any given time, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries will acquire at least 1 HIA. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that approximately 1.7 million annual infections and 99000 annual deaths in the U.S. are due to HAI infections. Hospitals realize the severity of this statistic also because surgical patients who develop infections have 60 percent more chances of being admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Key Developments in Sterilization Container Systems Market

• In 2021, Galen Medical Ltd., a privately-held Montreal-based Canadian surgical products company with a national sales force, has purchased Caster Medical Ltd. The acquisition bolsters Galen Medical’s business in Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, and ICU whilst broadening its product range.

• In 2020, Symmetry Surgical Inc. has completed its acquisition of The O.R. Company. The O.R. Company develops, manufactures, and markets high-quality, innovative surgical devices from niche consumables to proprietary surgical instruments for minimally invasive and open surgery.

• In 2020, Medline announced the acquisition of Medi -Select, a Quebec city-based medical and dental supplies distributor.

The major players in the market are Medin Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), ELCON Medical Instruments GmbH (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), NorvaMed Medical (Turkey), Keir Surgical Ltd. (Canada), Ace Osteomedica (India), Case Medical Inc. (U.S.), Geudgar AG (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Sterilization Container Systems Market On the basis of Type, Material, Product and Technology, and Geography.

Sterilization Container Systems Market by Type Perforated Sterilization Container System Non-Perforated Sterilization Container System

Sterilization Container Systems Market by Material Aluminum Stainless Steel Other Materials (includes plastic and hybrid materials)

Sterilization Container Systems Market by Product Sterilization Containers Accessories

Sterilization Container Systems Market by Technology Sterilization Containers with Filters Sterilization Containers with Valves

Sterilization Container Systems Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



