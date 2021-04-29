Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033090/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.2% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 21.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $708.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR

- The Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$708.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Advanced ICU Care

Apollo Tele Health Services

Banner Health

CEIBA-TELEICU

Cloudbreak Health

Eagle Telemedicine

iMDsoft

Inova

InteleICU

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

InTouchhealth

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SOC Telemed

TeleICU

UPMC Italy

VISICU







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033090/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Open with

Consultants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Open with Consultants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Intensivist by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Intensivist by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Open by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Open by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Co-managed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Co-managed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open

and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the

Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants, Intensivist,

Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the

Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants, Intensivist,

Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the

Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants, Intensivist,

Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the

Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants, Intensivist,

Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the

Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants, Intensivist,

Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the

Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants, Intensivist,

Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants, Intensivist,

Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the

Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open

and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit

(ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open

with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,

Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,

Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,

Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive

Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for

the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033090/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________