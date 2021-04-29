Global Telehealth Market to Reach $307.5 Billion by 2027

New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telehealth Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033089/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 35% over the period 2020-2027. Software & Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.8% CAGR and reach US$209.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 38.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34% CAGR

- The Telehealth market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$52.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.9% and 30.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.6% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

AMC Health

American Well

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Chiron Health

Cisco Systems

Doctor On Demand

GE Healthcare

Globalmed

Imediplus

Iron Bow Technologies

Koninklijke Philips

Mdlive

Medtronic

Medvivo Group

Medweb

Siemens Healthineers AG

Teladoc Health

Telespecialists

VSEE

Zipnosis







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033089/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Providers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Providers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Payers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Payers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Patients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Patients by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Component - Software & Services and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software & Services and

Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers,

Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Component - Software & Services and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software & Services

and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers,

Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Component - Software & Services and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software & Services

and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers,

Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Component - Software & Services and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software & Services

and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers,

Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Component - Software & Services and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software & Services

and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers,

Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Component - Software & Services and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software & Services

and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers,

Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Component - Software & Services and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software &

Services and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers,

Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Component - Software & Services and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software & Services

and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers,

Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

Component - Software & Services and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software & Services and

Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth by

End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers, Payers,

Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Telehealth by Component - Software & Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software &

Services and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Telehealth by End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,

Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth

by Component - Software & Services and Hardware - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software &

Services and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Telehealth

by End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,

Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Telehealth by Component - Software & Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software &

Services and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Telehealth by End-Use - Providers, Payers, Patients and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Telehealth by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,

Payers, Patients and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033089/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________