Global Telehealth Market to Reach $307.5 Billion by 2027

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 35% over the period 2020-2027. Software & Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.8% CAGR and reach US$209.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 38.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34% CAGR
- The Telehealth market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$52.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.9% and 30.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.6% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- AMC Health
- American Well
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- Chiron Health
- Cisco Systems
- Doctor On Demand
- GE Healthcare
- Globalmed
- Imediplus
- Iron Bow Technologies
- Koninklijke Philips
- Mdlive
- Medtronic
- Medvivo Group
- Medweb
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Teladoc Health
- Telespecialists
- VSEE
- Zipnosis
