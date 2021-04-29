Charles E. Hinkle Joins Zylö as Chief Financial Officer

GREENVILLE, SC, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zylö Therapeutics Inc., developer of the transformational Z-pod™ topical delivery platform, announced that Charles E. Hinkle joined its executive team as chief financial officer during the first quarter.



Charles began his career as a management consultant at Bain & Company and Bain Capital. Then, from 1985 to 2015, he was CEO and CFO of an automotive foundry, where he grew the company from $4M of annual revenues to over $50M. He used quality systems to facilitate growth and profitability, earning ISO-9001, QS-9000, and TS-16949 certifications in the highly competitive automotive supply industry. He also built a greenfield plant in Monterrey, Mexico and grew the startup Mexican operation into a significant portion of the company’s sales and operations. In 2015, he sold both foundries to a private equity firm for a significant gain for all shareholders.

Charles then took over as CEO and CFO of a distressed oilfield equipment manufacturer and helped them avoid Chapter 11 in 2016 before working to diversify its product offerings as a basis for future growth. One diversification initiative was a startup company that developed and introduced a breakthrough technology in oilfield-pipe handling. The startup, which achieved high profitability prior to the COVID-driven oil bust in 2020, has been awarded 21 U.S. patents.

Mr. Hinkle graduated summa cum laude from Washington and Lee University with a B.S. in accounting, earned his CPA certification from the State of Texas, and graduated with highest honors (as a Baker Scholar) with an M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

Scott Pancoast, founder and chief executive officer of Zylö, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Charles to the Zylö team. He brings a broad understanding of business and deep insights into financial reporting, controls, administration, and quality systems. Under his leadership, we have already initiated ISO-9001 and cGMP quality programs.”

About Zylö Therapeutics: Zylö has developed the Z-pod™ technology platform, a disruptive topical delivery system that extends the duration-of-effect, improves the solubility/targeting, and enhances the product performance of many therapeutic and cosmetic agents. Notably, the Z-pod™ technology has successfully harnessed the therapeutic potential of nitric oxide, one of the most powerful—and short-lived—biomolecules produced by our bodies. For more details, please visit our website, www.zylotherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter (@ZyloTherapies).