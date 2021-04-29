Coastline College Faculty & Staff Recognized with 2020-2021 League Excellence Awards

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastline College is being honored once again as one of the most innovative colleges in the United States that is deeply committed to academic excellence. For 45 years, Coastline College has a reputation for providing high quality, career-focused, and innovative flexible education options to students near and far. Coastline’s degree and certificate programs have all been developed using Guided Pathways, a cutting-edge educational framework that uses career-oriented educational roadmaps to improve student success as they pursue their educational and career goals. The college offers 100% online and site-based AA degrees, military education, corporate training as well as professional training and certification programs that facilitate students to become career-ready for jobs in today’s workforce.

The League for Innovation has been dedicated to informing, inspiring, and celebrating innovation in teaching, staff development, and student success for over 50 years. Since 2012, it has recognized outstanding faculty, staff, and leaders in the community college field who have made a significant difference in the lives of students and in the communities their colleges serve with Excellence Awards.

The extraordinary dedicated student-centered team of faculty and staff have contributed to Coastline’s achievements and success. Several members of Coastline College Faculty and Staff were recognized with the 2020-2021 League Excellence Awards by The League for Innovation in the Community College:

Oceana Callum, Instructor, English

Kevin Erdkamp, Professor, Accounting

Amy Evangelista, Associate Professor, Counseling

Deborah Henry, Academic Senate President, Biological Sciences

Claudia Mojica, Counselor

Chinh Pham, Director, Financial Aid

Celeste Ryan, Professor and, Coordinator, Special Programs

Daniel Weber, Articulation Officer and, Transfer Counselor

Tobi West, Chair, CIS/CST/CYBR

Aeron Zentner, Dean, Institutional Effectiveness

“I am so proud of our faculty and staff at Coastline College. Their excellent work and tireless efforts sustain our high reputation—amongst other great community colleges as leaders of innovative education.” Loretta P. Adrian, Ph.D., President of Coastline College

The League for Innovation in the Community College is an international nonprofit organization with a mission to cultivate innovation in the community college environment. CEOs from 19 of the most influential, resourceful, and dynamic community colleges and districts in the world comprise the League’s board of directors and provide strategic direction for its ongoing activities. These community colleges and their leaders are joined by almost 500 institutions that hold membership in the League Alliance.

April is also Community College month, #CCMonth, a campaign coordinated by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). Public community colleges are a uniquely American educational model that was designed to guarantee access to affordable, high-quality higher education for all people. They also serve as a pathway to bachelor’s, master’s, and higher-level degrees for many students, and particularly for the most demographically and socioeconomically diverse students. Without community colleges, many American students would not be able to access higher education at all. Coastline College is proud to be a part of these institutions of higher learning.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.