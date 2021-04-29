D2L TEAMS UP WITH ZOOM TO ENHANCE LEARNING

Kitchener, Waterloo, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a leading video-first unified communications platform, to offer a comprehensive education experience. D2L will now sell Zoom alongside the award-winning Brightspace learning platform, seamlessly supporting online and blended learning with live face-to-face video in North America.

Brightspace is trusted by millions of users, through schools, academic institutions, professional associations and corporations around the world. By teaming up with Zoom, the Brightspace platform now offers an even more personalized education experience with live HD video and audio. Educators can keep students engaged with innovative Zoom features over live video, such as whiteboarding, polling students, breakout rooms, and sharing important files like homework. With integration based on the LTI 1.3 open standard, leaders can plan for snow days, emergency remote instruction, or fully online programs. Also, learners can now move seamlessly between asynchronous learning activities in Brightspace and synchronous activities over Zoom, with up to hundreds of participants per session.



“In what’s been an incredibly challenging year for educators and students, D2L is providing an essential service for online and blended learning,” says Laura Padilla, Head of Global Business Development and Channel for Zoom. “Through D2L’s reseller partnership, users will now have access to both platforms right out of the gate, which is a win for everyone.”

“We’re proud to offer Zoom with Brightspace because it can streamline the buying and onboarding experience for our clients,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “We all know how essential the Zoom platform has been for working and learning during COVID-19. It will be beyond as well. That’s why we’re incredibly excited to offer Zoom, fully integrated, right out of the box, to help our customers get on with what matters to all of us – delivering the best possible educational experience for our learners.”

ABOUT D2L’S BRIGHTSPACE

D2L’s Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for organizations that value continuous investment in people to drive their business success.

D2L’s Brightspace platform is powering smarter upskilling and reskilling of workforces around the world. It is the one place that supports all aspects of learning with better engagement and productivity through personalized learning. It gives your teams the tools they’re going to love and makes it easy to support exceptional experiences face-to-face or fully online.

Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. And it makes it easier to give feedback. It’s worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for you to reach every learner.

Like many of our clients, D2L uses its award-winning Brightspace learning platform to support onboarding, compliance training, leadership development, and upskilling of its own employees. This has led to back-to-back #1 in North America awards for new hire and onboarding experiences. To learn more, visit D2L for Corporate Learning .

ABOUT D2L



D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 1,000 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .