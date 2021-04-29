Green Star Products Signs Distribution Contract for Pacific Rim Countries

SALT LAKE CITY, UT., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Green Star Products, Inc. (US OTC: GSPI) announced the signing of a contract with A&P Distributors LLC (A&P) to provide Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS) through their Distribution Network which encompasses more than 93 major companies, including military installations in 23 Pacific Rim countries.



A&P is headquartered on the Hawaiian Islands and 2nd distribution center located in Metro Manila, Philippines (https://www.apdistributor.com/). Inquires for Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS) please email customerservice@apdistributor.com . The president of A&P Distributors tested the product personally on himself for 30 days before signing the distribution contract. After taking a full bottle, to ensure that Viral Spectrum Shield had no side effects, continued to take the product as a preventative and felt confident enough to visit several Pacific Rim countries during a recent business trip.

Some Pacific Rim countries, especially the Philippines, have been hit with several variant clusters of the virus, which some believe could be the worst of the variant viruses now spreading around the globe.

Viro Spectrum Shield has been tested by a United States Federally Accredited Laboratory which completed successful testing, in vitro, first in 2009 and then again in 2020-21. The earlier testing specifically covered viruses A/H1N1, A/H3N2, B/H3N2 and now the analysis of the newer COVID-19 virus. This testing clearly provided evidence that VSS has broad-spectrum antiviral capabilities against many types of viruses. See press release “Green Star Products: New Research Data Indicates 99.9% Effective Against the COVID-19 Virus,” dated December 21, 2020.

(https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/21/2148760/0/en/Green-Star-Products-New-Research-Data-Indicates-99-9-Effective-Against-the-COVID-19-Virus.html)

Human Volunteer Testing: During the past 15 months extremely sick human volunteers, many of whom tested positive for the COVID-19, decided to take VSS with the following results:

All volunteers recovered quickly from the painful symptoms and respiratory problems, many within 24 to 48 hours.

No volunteers required hospitalization or died. No one experience any side effects or negative reactions. Viro Spectrum Shield makes no claims, the evidence speaks for itself. See testimonials at https://vssmt.net/

Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS) is a proprietary blend of natural herbs and native plants. See https://vssmt.net/ for more information and testimonials (use coupon code GSPI30 at check out).

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information, please go to our website https://gspiusa.com/

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, its dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic filings.

