Xactly Announces Agenda for 2021 Unleashed Virtual Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in revenue intelligence solutions, is set to hold its annual industry conference, Xactly Unleashed , on May 11-12. Xactly Unleashed is the only event today catering to revenue and sales leaders across the world, providing them with the insights and tools they need to compete in an evolving economic landscape, plan for an uncertain future, and embrace intelligent revenue performance.



Unleashed brings together innovative thought leaders and key experts to discuss how organizations can stop relying on gut instinct, reject intuition bias, and adopt data-driven processes to accelerate integrated go-to-market planning and shift seller behavior at scale.

The event will feature a presentation from Daymond John, co-star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” and fashion industry mogul, as well as a session from Donald Miller, the best-selling author behind Business Made Simple, Marketing Made Simple and Building a Storybrand, on the ten key areas that are crucial to any professional looking to uplevel their career. Additionally, Chris Cabrera, Xactly’s founder and CEO, will deliver a powerful keynote outlining the growing revenue revolution movement.

“Transformation is the defining word of 2021. After a year marked by immense change and uncertainty, companies are looking to the latest technology to create a solid foundation for the future by unlocking more agile processes, enhancing performance, and optimizing the revenue pipeline. It’s more than just industry jargon — effective transformation is the key to survival in today’s digital-first world,” said Cabrera. “2021 has already been a year of evolution for Xactly — we’ve expanded our offerings beyond Sales Performance Management to deliver a first-of-its-kind platform for Revenue Intelligence that helps guide decision makers through their digital transformation journeys. I’m excited to share this growth with you at Unleashed alongside our impressive group of speakers.”

During the event, Xactly will also introduce its latest capabilities, which advance the quality and scope of data-driven decision making throughout the revenue lifecycle, as well as the company’s evolving vision to help companies embrace one Intelligent Revenue Platform, which allows them to manage revenue data in a single system. Sessions from Xactly’s leadership team will give attendees an unprecedented look into its growing product suite, provide an early look into its technology roadmap, and unlock new ways to use tools for compensation, quota and territory management, and forecasting.

On top of these informative presentations, attendees will be treated to engaging, virtual experiences. This year’s line-up includes sessions from Sudhir Murthy, Global Director for Sales Incentive Transformation at Schneider Electric, who will discuss how he’s reimagining sales culture, as well as Lina Taylor, a two-time Beach Volleyball Olympian, and Evan O'Hanlon, Winter and Summer Paralympian. Their sessions will highlight how each approach setting goals, overcoming challenges, and measuring performance.

Xactly’s first virtual summit in 2020 attracted over 3,000 attendees and continuing the online format allows more industry professionals to experience Unleashed than ever before.

To learn more about Xactly Unleashed, and register for the conference, visit Xactly’s website.

About Xactly

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full Revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue.

