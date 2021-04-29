AS Sigurd Hesselberg Goes Live with Blue Ridge Integrated Supply Chain Planning and Pricing Optimization Solution, Sees Rapid Productivity

FROGNER, Norway, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, the breakthrough product that combines demand shaping for supply chain planning and pricing optimization, announced AS Sigurd Hesselberg sees rapid benefits of Blue Ridge planning and pricing solutions after initial implementation. Hesselberg chose Blue Ridge and its LifeLine services to strengthen profitability, and minimize cost, and capital while increasing transparency.



Founded in 1897, AS Sigurd Hesselberg is a leading distributor for construction machinery and trucks, headquartered outside of Oslo. Hesselberg expands Blue Ridge’s European portfolio, joining Astrup, Grilstad, Isola and Mestergruppen.

Mats Hatland, Supply Chain Manager at Hesselberg shared his reaction to the Blue Ridge go-live, commenting, “The solution is live, we are in full swing placing orders. Project on time and on budget. Very satisfactory for us all.”

Sverre Rosmo, Blue Ridge General Manager in Nordics noted, “Several of Hesselberg’s suppliers have thousands of spare parts in their assortment. The planners are instantly experiencing a significant increase in productivity as Blue Ridge automatically assesses when it is necessary to buy, to sustain service level goals. In addition, when calculating the order, Blue Ridge optimizes all components and the order total with respect to economics, logistical constraints and commercial conditions.”

Blue Ridge solutions allow companies to shape demand and accelerate margins by tying advanced pricing analytics into the inventory picture. The platform creates value by strategically optimizing pricing in lock step with inventory data and demand signals across assortments, locations, channels and customers.

This breakthrough integration of Planning and Pricing solutions breaks down costly divisiveness between two traditionally siloed areas of business, creating unmatched speed, accuracy, risk reduction and agility.

To ensure that goodwill persists internally for its customers, Blue Ridge's award-winning LifeLine customer care program continually refines results and satisfaction long after the initial implementation.

Blue Ridge solutions plan and manage $2.9B in revenue sold in Europe across industries including retail, food, wine and spirits, and durable goods. In 2020, customers have accepted 99 percent of the planning recommendations provided by Blue Ridge platform, enabling them to maintain an overall 95-percent in-stock rate. This accuracy empowers Blue Ridge customers to consistently deliver a 98-percent service commitment to their customers, in tandem with significant inventory cost reduction. In total 59 million order lines were managed in Blue Ridge SCP.

About Blue Ridge

Achieving a resilient supply chain sits at the intersection of demand, price and inventory – where a company’s customers, suppliers and their operations meet. Blue Ridge’s cloud-native integrated planning and pricing platform gives Wholesale Distributors, Specialty Retailers and Discrete Manufacturers app simplicity that uniquely integrates data science-rich inventory forecasting capabilities with price optimization insights. From modeling, right-sizing inventory and seamless collaboration, Blue Ridge bases success off increases in customer profitability and service levels. Learn more at https://blueridgeglobal.com/ or request a demo at https://blueridgeglobal.com/request-demo/.

