Media Advisory – IFIC Operations Day – May 11, 2021 (Virtual Event)

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced the final agenda and speaker lineup for its Operations Day, which will be held on May 11. As the global pandemic stretches into a second year, the half-day event will bring together industry leaders to discuss the operational trends, issues, and opportunities that affect the investment funds industry today.
Panel topics and speakers include:
CEO Panel
Moderated by Carol Lynde, President and CEO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers
- Marc Cevey, CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada)
- Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Canada, Invesco
- Karen Woodman, President, Sun Life Financial Investment Services (Canada) Inc.
Operations & Tax Panel
Moderated by Blair Munn, Senior Vice President, Dealer Relations & Knowledge Programs, IFDS
- James Carman, Senior Policy Advisor, Taxation, IFIC
- Aidan Coulter, Industry Engagement Lead, Fundserv
- Jill Nicholson, Partner, Financial Services Organization Tax Practice, Ernst and Young
- Sarvjeet Pamenter, Manager, Client Services - Canada Transfer Agency, Franklin Templeton
- Mark Salvarinas, Program Manager, WFG Canada
- Russ White, Director, Product Management, Fundserv
Regulatory Panel
Moderated by Janet Salter, Senior Policy Advisor, IFIC
- Richard Corner, Vice President and Chief Policy Advisor, Member Regulation, IIROC
- Deb Foubert, Director, Compliance and Registrant Regulation, OSC
- Brett Konyu, Manager, Member Education and Membership Services, MFDA
Efficiency & Innovation Panel
Moderated by Chris Enright, President & Managing Director, Aligned Capital Partners Inc.
- Braunwyn Currie, Associate Vice President, Mutual Funds Operations, TD Wealth Shared Services
- Tony Falcioni, Director, Full Service Domestic Operations & Strategy, IFDS
- Lori Weir, CEO, Four Eyes Financial
The full agenda and additional information are available on the IFIC website.
What: IFIC Operations Day
When: Tuesday, May 11, 2021; 12:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Where: Virtual event
The media is invited to attend. Please register with Pira Kumarasamy at pkumarasamy@ific.ca.