El Pollo Loco Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Free Bottles of Tapatío Hot Sauce

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company") (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is teaming up with beloved hot sauce maker Tapatío on Cinco de Mayo to celebrate their shared Mexican heritage by giving away a free 5-ounce bottle of Tapatío to Loco Rewards members who order through the El Pollo Loco app on May 5. Plus, to put the “cinco” in Cinco de Mayo, El Pollo Loco will also be offering customers five Tacos al Carbon for the price of two.



“A partnership between Tapatío and El Pollo Loco to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is a natural fit for so many reasons,” Tapatío Founder and Chief Executive Jose-Luis Saavedra said. “We are both deeply tied to our Mexican American roots and local Los Angeles communities and Tapatío hot sauce is the perfect complement to El Pollo Loco’s delicious L.A. Mex food.”

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the day in 1862 when the Mexican army beat back French troops marching towards Mexico City, but it has evolved into an annual celebration of Mexican culture in the U.S. — and it is an especially festive occasion in El Pollo Loco and Tapatío’s hometown of Los Angeles County, where nearly 40% of the population is of Mexican ancestry.1

“Cinco de Mayo is the perfect time for El Pollo Loco and Tapatío to come together to give customers a small gift in celebration of our shared cultural heritage,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca said. “This offer is also the latest example of El Pollo Loco’s continued commitment to giving our most loyal customers, Loco Rewards members, tangible perks and benefits, plus the convenience of ordering through our app.”

Customers who place a pickup, curbside or delivery order via the El Pollo Loco mobile app or online at ElPolloLoco.com on May 5 will automatically receive a free 5-ounce bottle of Tapatío’s signature hot sauce while supplies last. To get five Tacos al Carbon for the price of two on May 5, customers should visit ElPolloLoco.com/Cinco to get the coupon.

To continue the festivities, El Pollo Loco will also be offering a special Cinco de Mayo e-gift card promotion. Customers who purchase a $50 e-gift card between April 30 and May 5 will also receive $10 bonus in their Loco Rewards account.

For more information on Loco Rewards, visit ElPolloLoco.com/rewards or download the Loco Rewards app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Tapatío:

Tapatío Foods, LLC started in 1971 from humble beginnings. Over 40 years later Tapatío is still a family run business and has grown to become a staple not only in Hispanic households but in most American households today. It's the #1 hot sauce in the West, and the #4 hot sauce in the country. Tapatío is a sauce that can be used with everything!

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on TikTok: @ElPolloLoco

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rosie Herzog

Edible

213-878-7867

rosie.herzog@edible-inc.com

_____________________

1 https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/07/07/u-s-hispanic-population-surpassed-60-million-in-2019-but-growth-has-slowed/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f469344-1057-41fe-a2bc-aeed0afd4d2e