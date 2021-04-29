Mission Announces Support for the AWS for Media & Entertainment Initiative

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, today announced its support as a Launch Partner for the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative . Mission has proven experience modernizing media & entertainment companies via the transformative power of AWS, with customers across the industry that include the Boston Celtics , Evolve Media , and Swift Media Entertainment , among many others.



AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS adds the newly announced Amazon Nimble Studio, a service that enables customers to set up creative studios in hours instead of weeks, to a portfolio of more purpose-built media and entertainment industry services than any other cloud, including AWS Elemental MediaPackage, AWS Elemental MediaConnect, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert, and Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS). AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics.

Mission’s AWS-certified engineers bring deep experience to building secure and scalable AWS environments that support customers’ media production, storage, processing, and distribution requirements. Cloud solutions built, orchestrated, and optimized by Mission provide media ingestion, metadata extraction, quality control, transcoding, integration with media asset management systems, and distribution via CDN and other playout channels.

In a typical engagement with media & entertainment customers, Mission will design and implement a cloud architecture that will best leverage AWS services ideal for a given use case. Through this process, Mission will enable customers to distribute media solutions and assets faster, smarter, and more efficiently. Mission regularly leads AWS migrations for media & entertainment business, moving customers’ content creation and production studio to the cloud. A serverless end-to-end ingest workflow moves and stores media assets and metadata on AWS.

Mission introduces quality control of media assets by employing AWS Content Analysis , which enables customers to automate video content analysis using a serverless application model to generate meaningful insights through machine learning (ML) generated metadata. This solution provides access to a variety of AWS-native AI services that they can apply to their media libraries and then use insights and metadata to automate manual processes.

Mission further implements media & entertainment customers’ asset management and supply chain on AWS, ensuring content can be processed and stored at scale for production, archive, and distribution workflows. To do so, Mission integrates with leading media asset management technologies, and expertly leverages AWS Elemental MediaConvert to prepare file-based video assets for delivery. AWS Elemental MediaConvert is a file-based video transcoding service with broadcast-grade features. It allows you to easily create video-on-demand (VOD) content for broadcast and multiscreen delivery at scale.

Mission ensures that distribution via the cloud provides the customers’ audiences with superior media experiences. To enable seamless playout, Mission deploys the Amazon CloudFront content delivery network (CDN) service. Amazon CloudFront is a fast content delivery network (CDN) service that securely delivers data, videos, applications, and APIs to customers globally with low latency, high transfer speeds, all within a developer-friendly environment. Mission also captures gigabytes of usage data each second to enable high-performance, cost-effective analytics.

“AWS has built an incredible ecosystem of technologies purpose-built for the unique requirements of media & entertainment businesses,” said Elena Shorb, Director, Channels & Alliances at Mission. “We’re proud to be a Launch Partner in the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative, and to help more customers in this space to take advantage of cloud transformation on AWS.”

“I’ve worked at Evolve Media for nine years, and we’ve never before had a partner that we could count on the way we count on Mission,” said Francisco Bernal, CTO at Evolve Media , a Mission customer. “Mission enables our team to instantly add the AWS expertise we require.”

Contact Mission for a complimentary consultation to learn how we can help leverage AWS for Media & Entertainment for your needs.

About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.