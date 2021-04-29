Hydrostor Advancing Long Duration Energy Storage in California

San Francisco, CA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrostor, a long duration energy storage solution provider, today announced the development of 1,000 MW of long duration energy storage in the state.



The California Public Utilities Commission has identified a need for up to 1,600 MW of long duration energy storage by 2026. Long duration energy storage is critical to achieving California’s decarbonization and renewable goals. Hydrostor is proud to play a critical role in the clean energy transition for the state, and looks forward to continuing to work with the Commission to establish its commercial pathway for long duration energy storage.

Hydrostor has two major projects now in active development – one in southern Kern County and one in Central California - representing a combined investment of over $1.5 billion USD, creating economic opportunities for Californians while supporting the transition to a carbon-free and renewable energy grid. Project development work including transmission interconnection, engineering and permitting activities are well underway. These are major capital projects that establish long-term clean energy infrastructure to the state using highly skilled union employment and provide significant economic benefits to the region.

Hydrostor’s patented and commercially proven A-CAES technology provides 8-12+ hours of energy storage, versus the 1-4 hours that current battery technologies can feasibly provide. This long duration energy storage is essential for establishing the pathway to California’s decarbonized electricity grid. A-CAES also has a longer lifespan, of more than 50 years, with zero degradation and a lower environmental impact than conventional alternatives available today.

Curtis VanWalleghem, CEO, Hydrostor, said: “Long-duration storage is essential for decarbonizing the California electricity grid and integrating the renewable energy that is already developed in the state. Our A-CAES technology utilizes only existing, proven components that are repurposed from conventional power generation into an entirely emissions-free and low impact storage technology. Not only are we providing a clean, reliable and affordable long duration energy storage solution, but we’re also providing Californian workers and suppliers a more direct opportunity to be part of the clean energy transition.”

Alex Morris, Executive Director, California Energy Storage Alliance, said: “Hydrostor has been at the forefront of advocating for long duration energy storage in California. We are pleased to have them continue their leadership role by welcoming them onto the CESA Board and look forward to working with them to advance long duration energy storage in California. As studies have demonstrated, there is a significant need for long duration energy storage to support California’s decarbonization goals.”

Hydrostor has been actively advancing its projects since 2017 to be ready for the state’s procurement initiatives which are now imminent, expanding its team and footprint in the state, and participating in California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) proceedings advocating for long duration energy storage. The company recently opened a new office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and hired respected industry executives Curt Hildebrand and Julie Gill to further bolster project development activities in the state. Curt and Julie collectively bring over 60 years of experience in the energy industry and have managed the successful development of over 5,000 MW of new power projects in California.

Hydrostor is advancing a pipeline of large-scale A-CAES facilities that represent over 2,000 MW and 20,000 MWh of near-term project deployment potential in the USA, Canada, Chile and Australia.

For more information, please visit: hydrostor.ca

###

About Hydrostor

Hydrostor is a long duration energy storage solutions provider that provides reliable and affordable utility integration of long duration energy storage, enabling grid operators to scale renewable energy and secure grid capacity. Hydrostor supports the green economic transition, employing the people, suppliers, and technologies from the traditional energy sector to design, build, and operate emissions-free energy storage facilities. Hydrostor has developed, deployed, tested, and demonstrated that its patented Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) technology can provide long duration energy storage and enable the renewable energy transition. Hydrostor has projects worldwide in various development stages for providing capacity of over 200 MW and for 6 or more hours. Learn more about Hydrostor here: hydrostor.ca

About A-CAES

Advanced-Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) is a long-duration energy storage system that combines components from existing energy systems to create an advanced, emissions-free storage system that is low-impact, cost-effective, and can be located where the grid needs it. This innovative use of proven technologies provides a scalable, reliable and bankable energy storage solution for utilities and regulators.

A-CAES utilizes renewable energy or excess grid energy to compress air. This compressed air is then funneled into underground purpose-built caverns, displacing water and creating storage capacity. Heat created by this process is captured and stored to reheat the compressed air when energy is needed.

By utilizing proven technologies and components, A-CAES has a supply chain already established, along with a trained workforce from the oil and gas sector, enabling a seamless transition to a renewable economy and energy grid. Learn more about how A-CAES works here: https://www.hydrostor.ca/technology/

Company Contact

Curt Hildebrand

Hydrostor

curt.hildebrand@hydrostor.ca