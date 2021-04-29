True North Mortgage Selects DLC’s Newton as Connectivity Provider

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that True North Mortgage has selected Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. (“Newton”) as its broker submission and connectivity platform. With over 100 agents across the country, the True North Mortgage team has annual funded mortgage volumes exceeding $3 billion.



Gary Mauris, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: “Having industry leaders such as Dan Eisner and his team at True North Mortgage adopt Velocity as their submission and connectivity platform is a significant accomplishment for Newton and we are very pleased that Newton continues attracting Canada’s top mortgage professionals and teams.”

Geoff Willis, President of Newton, noted: “We are delighted that the True North Mortgage team has chosen Velocity and we are keen to integrate our system into their tremendous business.”

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~6,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell

Co-President

403-560-0821

jbell@dlcg.ca Robin Burpee

Co-Chief Financial Officer

403-455-9670

rburpee@dlcg.ca Amar Leekha

Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets

403-455-6671

aleekha@dlcg.ca

