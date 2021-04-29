Visionary Financial Partners With Blockchain Wire To Fuel Crypto PR

Chicago, IL, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Visionary Financial, one of the fastest-growing crypto and fintech media outlets, has partnered with Blockchain Wire, the industry's first PR distribution service specializing in blockchain and cryptocurrency. Through the partnership, VF will continue to magnify its PR distribution network that provides a global reach. Aside from a large readership, VF provides media services to some of the largest companies in the market, sponsors numerous events globally, and caters to 20,000+ digital asset enthusiasts through social media.

The Most Lucrative PR Distribution Network

With Bitcoin becoming the fastest asset to reach a trillion-dollar market cap, growing interest in alternative finance continues to mount. Bitcoin has paved the way for emerging trends in blockchain and fintech like never before. During this market maturation, Visionary Financial strongly believes that small to mid-sized innovators need a more cost-efficient and transparent way to share their milestones.

VF's partnership with Blockchain Wire will unleash one of the most powerful PR distribution networks the market has seen. For a fraction of the cost, projects with a smaller budget can finally leverage our far-reaching business relationships to disperse announcements globally. This includes:

Blockchain / Crypto Speciality Circuits

Distribution to more than 100 top media publications that help companies reach journalists having a special interest in these domains.

USA National & Canada National Circuits

These distribution networks get your news in front of 100+ other mediums such as stock exchanges & regulatory authorities, investment communities, news agencies, newspapers, radio, television, financial database & websites, and industry-specific trades.

Michael Shuler, the co-founder, and president of Blockchain Wire, stated that:

"We are excited about our partnership with Visionary Financial and helping their clients reach a broader network of digital asset enthusiasts"

Jeff Guzzi, Founder of Visionary Financial, added that:

"Blockchain Wire has the perfect infrastructure in place to help us enhance our PR distribution channels. With our clients continuously looking for new ways to grow, we believe a partnership with Blockchain Wire will provide added synergy and help us roll out one of the most lucrative PR distribution networks in crypto, blockchain, and fintech."

What Will Be Included?

As discussed above, strong industry relationships put VF & Blockchain Wire in a position to offer one of the most powerful PR distribution programs. If you would like more information on this program, please contact us today. We look forward to learning about your business model and helping companies reach a global audience.

