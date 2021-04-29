Redwood Logistics’ Eric Rempel and Troy Ryley Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 “Pros to Know”

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics ’ Eric Rempel and Troy Ryley have been named the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 “Pros to Know.” Rempel, Redwood’s Chief Innovation Officer, and Ryley, President of Redwood Mexico, are recognized on the annual Pros to Know list, honoring supply chain executives leading initiatives to help prepare their clients, as well as the supply chain community at large, to meet the significant challenges in the year ahead. Their outstanding accomplishments have advanced the logistics and supply chain management profession -- offering a roadmap for others looking to leverage the supply chain as a competitive advantage.



As Chief Innovation Officer, Rempel sets course for the development of Redwood’s innovative solutions and services which drive Redwood’s integrated LPaaS™ (Logistics Platform as a Service), which connects its customers to the best industry solutions, services, people, and technology.

“Redwood takes great pride in working with our customers to deliver innovative, easy to use technology that helps automate their supply chains and deliver massive value,” said Rempel. “Our extensive experience delivering dynamic logistics solutions, powered by a world-class integration platform and digital marketplace has produced a strong competitive advantage in the space between logistics and technology. We’ve developed an unprecedented approach to delivering high-value, low-risk logistics and technology services that have unlocked previously impossible business benefits, allowing customers to streamline operations and optimize workflows, even in today’s volatile market.”

In his role as President of Redwood Mexico, Ryley navigates the multitude of touchpoints and challenges inherent to cross-border logistics for thousands of shipments. Ryley brings over three decades of cross-border operational expertise to help Redwood customers with the unique intricacies of planning and executing cross-border freight movements. His leadership has been critical to ensuring Redwood customers can mitigate the risk associated with supply chain disruptions such as COVID-19, as well as geo-political tension.

“Redwood’s strong relationships with our carriers are key to delivering proactive and reliable solutions to our customers,” said Ryley. “We are proud to have been able to provide capacity solutions and keep freight moving, despite the imbalance between northbound and southbound cross-border shipments amidst the global pandemic.”

For more than 20 years, Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s “Pros to Know” Awards have recognized supply chain, manufacturing, and non-manufacturing enterprises that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate.

See Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of 2021 Pros to Know winners.

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services that fill the gaps between logistics and technology across a highly fragmented industry, delivering on the previously unfulfilled promise of on-demand tools and services and unlocking unprecedented scalability and efficiency for all participants. Redwood Logistics connects its distinct roster of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology, and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

