29 April 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00BLRPRG98)

(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND A NEAR ZERO PRICE MECHANIC IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that further to announcements on 12 February 2021, 8 March 2021 and 7 April 2021 in relation to meetings of the holders of the Affected Securities, notice is hereby given that at the adjourned meetings held on 29 April 2021 the Extraordinary Resolution set out in the Notice of Meeting has not passed by the requisite majority. Therefore the Extraordinary Resolution shall not be implemented.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com