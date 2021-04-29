29 April 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2.25X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00BLRPRH06)

(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

PROPOSALS FOR THE

CHANGE OF INDEX OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES WITH A CONNECTED REDUCTION IN DAILY SWAP RATE

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that further to announcements on 12 February 2021, 8 March 2021 and 7 April 2021 in relation to meetings of the holders of the Affected Securities, notice is hereby given that at the adjourned meetings held on 29 April 2021 the Extraordinary Resolution set out in the Notice of Meeting has passed by the requisite majority, and that the effective date of the Deed of Amendment will be 6 May 2021.

For more information regarding the proposals passed by the Extraordinary Resolution please find the “Key Questions Explained” at: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/faq/wisdomtree_vix_delev_faq.pdf

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com