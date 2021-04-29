Company announcement no 6-2021

Søborg, April 29, 2021

Proceedings at the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on April 29, 2021 at Konsolidator A/S, Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2860 Søborg, in accordance with the agenda.

The board of directors elected Søren Elmann Ingerslev, attorney-at-law, as chairman of the meeting.

The CEO, Claus Finderup Grove, accounted for the company's activities in the past year and the shareholders took note of the presentation. The audited annual report for 2020 was submitted and approved by the General Meeting.

In regard to appropriation of profits or covering losses appearing from the annual report, the General Meeting approved, in accordance with the adopted annual report and the board of directors’ proposal, that the result of the financial year 2020 is transferred to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

All board members were re-elected and Cecilia Hultén was elected as new member of the board.

The board of directors had proposed to amend the following articles of the company’s articles of association:

Change of group language to English (articles 1.3, 5.18 and 10.2)

Possibility for the board of director to issue new shares of nominal value of DKK 120,000 (article 3.1.7)

The proposals were approved by the General Meeting.

In addition, the board had proposed approval of a new remuneration policy for the company which the Board of Directors withdrew.



The minute of the Annual General Meeting is available at https://konsolidator.com /investor/ and annexed with this announcement.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Vandtårnsvej 38A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton

Stockholmsgade 45

2100 Copenhagen

www.grantthornton.dk

Attachment