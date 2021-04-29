April 29, 2021

Announcement no. 9

BioPorto A/S - Annual General Meeting

Today, BioPorto A/S held its Annual General Meeting during which the report on the Company’s activities was reviewed and the 2020 Annual Report was adopted. The proposed allocation of the results was also adopted and discharge of liability was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management. The remuneration report 2020 was approved by advisory vote, and the remuneration for the Board of Directors was approved.

Thomas Magnussen, Christopher Lindop and Michael S. Singer were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Don M. Hardison, John McDonough and Jan Leth Christensen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

The proposals from the Board of Directors under item 7 of the agenda were all adopted and included: a) Renewal of the authorisation to increase the share capital, subject to a limit of DKK 100,000,000 for pre-emptive issues and a limit of DKK 30,000,000 for issues without pre-emptive rights with the option of an additional DKK 70,000,000 for offerings where the new shares are admitted to trading on a stock exchange, etc. other than Nasdaq Copenhagen, b) Renewal of the authorisation to issue warrants and amend warrant terms, however limited so that (i) the aggregate number of warrants outstanding shall not exceed the equivalent of 10% of the Company’s share capital from time to time; and that (ii) the maximum share capital increase pursuant the authorisation shall be DKK 10,000,000, c) Adoption of an amendment to the Remuneration Policy to authorise the Board of Directors to implement an indemnification scheme for members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management, d) Authorisation to the Chairman of the general meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the Company’s auditor.

Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Thomas Magnussen as Chairman and Christopher Lindop as Vice Chairman.

Hellerup, April 29, 2021

BioPorto A/S

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

