Arcadis re-appoints Peter Oosterveer as Chief Executive Officer and appoints Carla Mahieu as member of the Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, April 29, 2021– Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, confirms that all resolutions that were brought up for vote were supported during its annual General Meeting earlier today.

Executive Board re-appointment:

Peter Oosterveer was re-appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Executive Board of Arcadis for a period of four years.

Supervisory Board (re-)appointments:

Carla Mahieu was appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Arcadis for a period of four years.

Niek Hoek was re-appointed as member of the Supervisory Board for a period of two years. Mr. Hoek will continue in his role as Chair of the Supervisory Board of Arcadis.

Wee Gee Ang was re-appointed as member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years.

The voting outcome per agenda item will be published on the Arcadis website in the coming days.

Improving quality of life

