EZLynx Partners with FIRST Insurance Funding to Provide Premium Financing Solution within the Agency Management System

Lewisville, TX, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, a leading software solution for independent insurance agencies and an Applied company, is proud to announce that it has partnered with FIRST Insurance Funding to provide a streamlined premium financing solution within EZLynx Management System.

“We’re excited to partner with EZLynx to offer agencies a seamless, secure and simple premium finance solution,” said FIRST Insurance Funding Regional President Justin Berry. “The combination of efficient technology utilization for agents and cash flow options for insureds is key in our ever-changing environment.”

FIRST Insurance Funding is the largest premium finance company in North America, with more than 35 years of experience. In that time, they have earned a reputation for superior service, innovation and flexibility.

Covering the costs of large up-front insurance premiums can be a challenge—one that impacts both agent and insureds. This announcement represents a key competitive advantage for EZLynx customers in the growing commercial insurance marketspace. Because this solution is available directly within the agency management system, agents can provide immediate premium financing options to their customers. Premium financing creates flexibility and improves cash flow for insureds, which can often be the determining factor to winning the business.

Available through EZLynx Submission Center, this integration will:

Retrieve a financing quote in real time

Write the financing option into the agent’s proposal

Create a Premium Finance Agreement (PFA), ready for signature

FIRST Insurance Funding is the latest addition to the EZLynx Connect platform. EZLynx Connect provides agencies with access to a powerful marketplace of industry-leading integrations and cross-selling opportunities.

“Agents love that premium financing is now integrated within their management system,” said EZLynx Product Manager Michael Rabinowitz. “They experience premium financing options for their clients as a natural part the submission process, without ever having to exit or switch between software.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

About FIRST Insurance Funding

FIRST Insurance Funding is the largest premium finance company in North America and has built a reputation for superior service, innovation, and flexibility. Financing more than $10 billion annually, FIRST provides financial services to the commercial P&C marketplace, including premium financing, customized billing and payment solutions, and agency lending programs. Backed by unmatched technology, FIRST products afford insurance industry clients the ability to grow and increase their profitability. FIRST is a subsidiary of Wintrust, a $45 billion financial services holding company, with a common stock traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.