Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 29 April 2021 at 5.50 p.m. (EEST)

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Aho, Antti

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210429133759_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-04-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 12.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 12.5 EUR