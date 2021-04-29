Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 29 April 2021 at 6.05 p.m. (EEST)
Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hemmo Capital Oy
Position:
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210429135620_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-04-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 48,732 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 48,732 Volume weighted average price: 12.5 EUR