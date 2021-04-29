New Division of M3 Insurance Serves Distinct Needs of Small Businesses and Individuals

MADISON, Wis., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M3 Insurance (M3), a top 50 insurance broker and risk management firm in America with seven locations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, is pleased to introduce M3 Elevate (Elevate), a new division that encourages small business owners and leaders to think of insurance and benefits as strategic, offensive tools to drive growth, not just necessary evils for protection and defense.



M3 Elevate includes four unique, yet connected, specializations:

Business Insurance for Growing Companies

Employee Benefits for Growing Companies

Personal Lines

Medicare

“Working with small businesses and individuals is nothing new for us,” said Matt Cranney, executive vice president of M3 Elevate, with responsibility for overseeing and providing strategic vision and leadership for the new division. “We’ve been servicing these kinds of clients successfully for decades. Now it’s time to change our approach so we can do it better for them and for us.”

Rather than focusing on “small” businesses, the M3 Elevate model is built to serve “growing” companies, hence the “Elevate” name. M3 Elevate delivers guidance in several insurance-adjacent areas designed to help contribute to businesses’ growth.

Additionally, M3 Elevate represents M3’s desire to re-focus its talent, time, attention and resources to the growing number of individuals navigating their Medicare, health, and personal lines options.

“We’re taking a holistic approach to the needs of business owners and individuals who wear many hats and demand tech-enabled and advisor-supported modes of interaction,” said Cranney. “M3 Elevate is positioned to deliver for them.”

Rebecca Menefee, vice president of M3 Elevate, provides leadership and employee development support of the four sales teams within this newly formed division. She plays an integral role in executing on various strategies designed to grow and retain Elevate clients.

“Launching M3 Elevate is our way of putting a greater focus on a segment of our customers that have specific, immediate needs,” said Mike Victorson, CEO of M3 Insurance. “For us, supporting small businesses is supporting communities, and that is something we not only feel strongly about but which is part of our company DNA.”

For more information about M3 Elevate, please visit the company’s website at https://m3ins.com/small-business/.

About M3 Insurance (M3)

M3 is a top 50 insurance broker and risk management firm in America. We’re leaders in the products we represent and the industries we serve. M3’s people are an extension of your team, providing world-class resources to help you manage risk, purchase insurance, and provide employee benefits. And our focus on community builds better places to live and work. For more information, please visit www.m3ins.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597