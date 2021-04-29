Understanding Design Considerations for Paralleling Switchgear - ASCO Power Technologies Webinar

Florham Park, NJ, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- • Free, one-hour, online conference will address key topics about paralleling switchgear design.

• Participants will learn about fundamental practices as well as lessons learned from a seasoned expert

As part of its Learning Series Webinar, ASCO Power Technologies announces a May 11 webinar about the design considerations for paralleling switchgear. Sixty minutes in length, the ASCO Learning Series Webinar: Paralleling Switchgear Design Considerations is a live webinar that will be FREE to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians. A leading ASCO engineer with wide-ranging backup power experience will discuss key topics about paralleling switchgear design.

Reasons to Attend

By participating in the event, attendees will:

• Learn about generator and master system controls



• Hear about topics on network architecture, bus configurations and redundancy considerations

• Understand sequence of operation and load control considerations

• Learn about low voltage and medium voltage applications and standards

About the Presenter

The webinar will be led by Peter Rossomando – Director of Applications Engineering for Power Control Systems, ASCO Power Technologies. Pete started his career as an Applications Engineer for ASCO, where he created proposals for Power Control Systems, Automatic Transfer Switches and Communications Products to meet customer requirements. His work included comprehensive bills of material, specifications, project drawings, and project negotiations. As Project Manager, Pete handled all aspects of customer projects in the Northeast and Southeast United States from order inception to final commissioning. His responsibilities included equipment submittals, specifications, system sequences of operation, obtaining approvals, conducting factory acceptance tests, and ensuring Power Control Systems and Automatic Transfer Switches were manufactured to customer requirements and delivered on time.

Pete has served as Director of PCS & ATS Applications Engineering and is currently Director of Applications Engineering for Power Control Systems, where he oversees design of paralleling switchgear solutions. He holds a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on May 11, 2021. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free event by visiting www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.

Media Contact:

Company: ASCO Power Technologies

Contact Person: Bhavesh Patel

Email: Bhavesh.Patel@ascopower.com

City: Florham Park

State: New Jersey

Website: https://www.ascopower.com/us/en/







