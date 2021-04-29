29 April 2021

G4S plc

Voting rights and capital

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) announces that its issued share capital consists of 1,562,766,742 ordinary shares of 25 pence each with voting rights ('Ordinary Shares').

No Ordinary Shares are currently held in treasury and the voting rights of all the Ordinary Shares are identical.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, G4S under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Notes to Editors

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is now a part of Allied Universal and is currently quoted on the London Stock Exchange (until at least 5 May 2021). On 16 April 2021, G4S completed its delisting from the exchange in Copenhagen, where it had a secondary listing.

After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.