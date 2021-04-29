Datatrak International Launches ePRO, eCOA and eConsent Solution to Support the Advancement of Decentralized Trials Globally

CLEVELAND, OH, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Datatrak International, Inc. (OTC Markets: DTRK), a worldwide Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce that Datatrak Direct, an all in one iOS and Android app for ePRO, eCOA and eConsent, is now live. This innovative product is available for the data collection from patients or sites at anytime, anywhere.



Datatrak Direct is a powerful and robust tool that we believe will be pivotal in the advancement of clinical trials. Data entered from any device with Datatrak’s smart app is then stored on the Datatrak Enterprise Cloud, securing data under one platform. We believe this feature will help clients gain enhanced insight into all of their data across sites for swift and informed decisions.

“We have worked very diligently to supply the industry with products that put the power in our client’s hands,” says Niki Kutac, VP, Marketing & Product Management at Datatrak. “Datatrak continues to expand on this with the design tool feature within Datatrak Direct. Trial design is in the user’s control with drag and drop features for optimization and library capability for quick and easy set-up.”

Datatrak is focused on bringing leading-edge technology to the forefront of the clinical trial industry. By delivering a product where teams can automate workflows and edit checks to ensure higher quality data in real-time, we believe user satisfaction and engagement will increase while decreasing the risk of human errors.

“While Datatrak has been developing a patient direct strategy for years, the need for such a solution has been greatly accelerated over the last year. With this innovative and sustainable approach to decentralized trials, Datatrak Direct provides clients with the right tools and capabilities to adapt and grow with the industry’s demands while also enhancing patient engagement and ensured accuracy,” said Scott DeMell, VP, Sales at Datatrak.

Datatrak Direct is the solution to running trials virtually and efficiently. Now available as a valued asset for your next study. To learn more about Datatrak Direct, visit our website here.

About Datatrak International, Inc.

Datatrak International, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider of enterprise cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry. Datatrak’s unified eClinical solutions and related services help improve cost and time efficiencies for the clinical trials industry. Datatrak built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform and expanded this concept to include services delivery via Datatrak’s Clinical and Consulting Services group. The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Preclinical and Phase I - Phase IV drug and device studies in multiple languages throughout the world. For more information, visit http://www.datatrak.com.

Scott DeMell

scott.demell@datatrak.com

440-443-0082 x158