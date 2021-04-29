FMW Media’s “New To The Street” Syndicated TV Show Features American Premium Water Corporation

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Corp announce that its “New To The Street” business TV show will feature American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) in a 12-part TV-Series; featured across its entire syndicated linear television platform.



The televised interviews of American Premium Water Corporation’s CEO Ryan Fishoff and other HIPH team members, along with the “New To The Street’s” host Jane King, to be broadcasted on syndicated Newsmax Television , Sunday Mornings 10-11AM ET. Also, these “New To The Street” TV interviews will be broadcasted on FOX Business Network , KRON-TV , RNN and Bloomberg TV .



Ryan Fishoff, CEO, American Premium Water Corporation states, “I am excited to be a guest on the ‘New To The Street’ TV program . The show has had a tremendous track record discovering many emerging growth stocks; I am happy to join the ranks. I look forward to educating viewers about American Premium Water Corporation - about our business, our brands, and our plans to grow the Company into a market leader in the CBD consumer products space.”

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of “New To The Street” TV states, “I am excited to have American Premium Water Corporation and their team of professionals for a 12-part TV series. HIPH’s product offerings make them a great guest Company explaining their business to our syndicated TV audiences.”

About American Premium Water Corporation:

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) is a diversified consumer products company focused on brands that utilize cutting edge bioscience technology. The Company is focused on harnessing the power of its proprietary Hydro Nano technology that utilizes CBD and other compounds to help increase the quality of life for its consumers – https://www.americanpremiumwater.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows / New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

