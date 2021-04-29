Bank Norwegian ASA: Approved merger plan by the Annual General Meeting - Name change

We refer to the notice on 26 March, regarding the merger of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian ASA, and the merger plan to be decided upon at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 27, 2021 for both companies. The merger plan was approved by the Annual General in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (cf. https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/531308) and Bank Norwegian ASA.

Following the process, and to enable the listing of Bank Norwegian ASA on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the same terms as those of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA, Bank Norwegian ASA was decided converted from a Limited Liability Company (AS) to a Public Limited Company (ASA) in March 2021, registered in the Company Register at Brønnøysund on 14 April 2021. Following the conversion the name of Bank Norwegian AS has changed to Bank Norwegian ASA.

As previously stated, the merger is considered to have no material effect nor adversely impact Norwegian Finans Holding ASA's or Bank Norwegian ASA's ability to fulfill its obligations towards creditors under relevant agreements, including current senior preferred loan agreements, subordinated loan agreements and tier 1 capital instruments agreements.

Contact persons:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no (mailto: kaa@banknorwegian.no )

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no (mbe@banknorwegian.no)





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act