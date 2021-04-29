FXCM Group Reports Monthly Execution Data

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or “FXCM”), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, today released execution data for March 2021. To view execution data including historical spreads, execution speeds and historical price improvement data click here: https://www.fxcm.com/uk/about-fxcm/execution-transparency/.



March 2021 All Instruments Highlights:*

62.7% of orders executed at price 1

24.6% of orders executed with positive slippage 2

12.7% of orders executed with negative slippage 3

Average execution speed 30 milliseconds4

Highlighted Instruments March 2021:

Instrument Active Trader

Peak

Spread5 Active

Trader

Non-Peak

Spread5 Active Trader

Effective

Spread6 At Price

Orders Positive

Slippage Negative

Slippage XAU/USD 0.4 0.4 0.4 50.7 % 34.5 % 14.8 % SPX500 0.4 0.4 0.4 53.5 % 27.6 % 18.9 % NAS100 1.1 1.1 1.0 41.5 % 36.9 % 21.6 % EUR/USD 0.1 0.4 0.2 71.4 % 19.7 % 8.9 % GBP/USD 0.4 1.0 0.5 70.2 % 20.0 % 9.8 % AUD/USD 0.2 0.5 0.2 73.8 % 18.3 % 7.9 %

*These highlights come from orders that executed through FXCM Group from 1 March 2021, to 31 March 2021. Data excludes certain types of non-direct clients.

1Percentage of executed client trades# in March 2021, which were executed at the price clients requested.

2Percentage of executed client trades# in March 2021, which were executed at a more favorable price than the price clients requested.

3Percentage of executed client trades# in March 2021, which were executed at a less favorable price than the price clients requested.

4This defines the amount of time between when we receive the order until execution. This excludes internet latency and post trade booking.

5This data is compiled forex and CFD trading data from FXCM’s Active Traders for 1 March 2021, to 31 March 2021. The data reflects average spreads made available to FXCM clients during all trading hours.

6This data is compiled forex and CFD trading data from FXCM’s Active Traders for 1 March 2021, to 31 March 2021. The data reflects the spread at which trades were executed by FXCM clients during all trading hours.

#Client trades here cover stop, limit, “at market”, and entry orders. Certain non-direct clients are excluded from the data. Limit and limit entry orders would only execute at the requested price or better and cannot receive negative slippage. Price improvements are subject to available liquidity.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

