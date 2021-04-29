JCDecaux: Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 20, 2021

English French

Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 20, 2021

Paris, April 29, 2021 – The shareholders of the Company are advised that given the current health crisis due to the epidemic of Covid-19, in compliance with the emergency measures taken by the Government to contain the spread of the virus, the Combined General Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. without the physical presence of the Shareholders and this in accordance with the amended Ordinance n° 2020-321 dated March 25, 2020 extended by Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live and will be available on JCDecaux’s website.

The notice to shareholders (avis de réunion) which included the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the practical details regarding attendance and voting rights at the General Meeting were published on April 14, 2021 in the BALO (French official legal announcement publication) n° 45.

The documents and information referred to in articles R.22-10-23, L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at www.jcdecaux.com .

For further information, please contact:

David BOURG

Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Sainte-Apolline

78378 Plaisir Cedex

France

Tel: +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93

Email: david.bourg@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2020 revenue: €2,312m

Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries

10,230 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good, MSCI and CDP (Climate Change) rankings

964,760 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)





