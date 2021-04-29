Skeljungur hf.: ISK 170 million profit in Q1 2021

English Icelandic

Attached is an announcement relating to the financial accounts and interim financial statement of Skeljungur for the first quarter of 2021.



Please note that no presentation will be held on this occasion. The Board of Directors of Skeljungur hf. has decided to cut the number of presentation meetings, and meetings will therefore not be held in respect of the first and third quarters of 2021. The financial results of the second and fourth quarter, however, will be presented at meetings as before.



Also, the Company’s Interim financial statement is not published in full length in English; instead, selected financial information is summarised in English in the Icelandic Interim Statement.



For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

