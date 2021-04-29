English French

Paris, 29 April 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of COFACE SA, in its meeting of 4 March 2021 and pursuant to the 13th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of 14 May 2020, decided to cancel the 1,852,157 shares bought under the share buyback programme, as announced on 27 October 2020; and correlatively, to reduce the share capital of the company.

As a result, the share capital of COFACE SA now stands at € 300,359,584 divided into 150,179,792 shares with a nominal value of €2 each.

This decision does not affect the execution of the liquidity agreement. The details of the transactions carried out under the buy-back programme are available on the company's website https://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under the heading "Transactions in own shares".

Thus, based on the current information, the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital of COFACE SA as of 29 April 2021 is as follows:

Shares capital in € Total number

of shares Theoretical number of voting rights1 Number of effective

voting rights2 300,359,584 150,179,792 150,179,792 149,021,605



(1) including own shares (2) excluding own shares





