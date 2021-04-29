Wendover Housing Partners Breaks Ground on New Multi-Family Affordable Housing Community in Sanford, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendover Housing Partners, one of the Southeast’s premier multi-family housing developers, today held a ground breaking event for Monroe Landings, a new multi-family affordable community in Sanford, Florida.



The 60-unit development is being built on the site of a former affordable housing community that was torn down in 2013 after being deemed uninhabitable by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Created in partnership with the Orlando Housing Authority and the Sanford Housing Authority, Monroe Landings will serve as a stimulus for an area in need of affordable housing and is intended to help revitalize Sanford’s historic Goldsboro neighborhood – the first large-scale development in the neighborhood in more than 20 years.

“We’re creating today’s version of an affordable housing community,” said Jonathan L. Wolf, founder and CEO of Wendover Housing Partners. “Monroe Landings will be a place that working families and individuals can be proud to call home; a safe, secure community where kids can play, adults can make new friends and utilize amenities designed to enhance their lives. It will be more than a place to live, but a place to thrive.”

Wendover Housing Partners will be reaching out to the hundreds of people who were displaced when the old property was condemned and offering them the opportunity to live in the new Monroe Landings community.

Monroe Landings will cost an estimated $16.3 million to develop; financing includes receiving $11.5 million in tax credit equity, $1.26 million from the Sanford Housing Authority and a $2.8 million permanent loan through Neighborhood Lending Partners.

Slocum Platts Architects is designing the community and Roger B. Kennedy Construction is the general contractor. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Monroe Landings will consist of one, two and three-bedroom units and feature high-end amenities, including a clubhouse with a gathering area and fireplace, computer center, pool, tot lot, gazebo with picnic tables and outdoor grills and a community gardening area.

Monroe Landings is located at 375 Oleander Ave. in Sanford.

About Wendover Housing Partners

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Wendover Housing Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company founded in 1995. As one of the Southeast’s premier housing companies, Wendover specializes in the development of single and multi-family homes, apartment communities, senior communities, and transit-oriented development. Wendover’s expansive portfolio of affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrates the company’s success in creating housing opportunities in a variety of economically and socially diverse neighborhoods. www.wendovergroup.com

