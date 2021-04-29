LECTRA: Q1 2021 financial report available

English French

Paris, April 29, 2021 – Lectra informs its shareholders, in compliance with Article 221-4-IV of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, that the Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the first quarter 2021 is available on the company's website: www.lectra.com .

It is also available, upon request, by email: investor.relations@lectra.com.

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers, from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 34 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With more than 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of 236 million euros in 2020. Lectra is listed on Euronext Paris (LSS).

