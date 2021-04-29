Publishing of the annual financial report 2020

English French

Paris, April 29th, 2021



Ecoslops’ annual financial report 2020, including the Management report of the Board of Directors, the Corporate Governance report, the statutary and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31st of December 2020, as well as the related auditors reports, has been

published (in french),

- on the company’s website: https://www.ecoslops.com/en/finance/finance-documentation-centre/

financial-reports-and-reference-documents

- and on Euronext Growth: https://www.euronext.com/en/products/equities/FR0011490648-ALXP

Our Sustainable Development report will be published on May 10th, 2021.

ABOUT ECOSLOPS

Ecoslops is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris

Code ISIN : FR0011490648 - Ticker : ALESA / PEA-PME eligible

Investor Relations : info.esa@ecoslops.com - 01 83 64 47 43

Ecoslops brings oil into circular economy thanks to an innovative technology allowing the company to upgrade oil residues into new

fuels and light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms

these residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and more ecological

solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants.





