Press Release from Eimskip

English Icelandic

Reference is made to press release from last 8 April regarding a ruling of the district court, cf. note 26 in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for year 2020.

Today the Company decided to refer the case to the Court of Appeal. Eimskip, as a shipping operator in international markets, disagrees with the district court‘s judgement and will therefore refer it to the Court of Appeal.

For further information, please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is