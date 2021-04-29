Societe Generale: The General Meeting of the holders of the notes (isin fr0000585564) approved the modification of the terms and conditions of the notes

French English

THE GENERAL MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF THE NOTES (ISIN FR0000585564) APPROVED THE MODIFICATION OF THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE NOTES



Regulated information

Paris, 29 April 2021





Société Générale announces today that the general meeting of the holders of the €348,000,000 (FF. 2,280,000,000) Undated Deeply Subordinated Floating Rate Notes (of which €61,906,801 is currently outstanding) (ISIN FR0000585564), issued in June 1985 by Société Générale (the "Notes"), which was held on Thursday, 29 April 2021 (the "General Meeting"), has approved all the resolutions submitted to it.

The General Meeting has in particular approved the modification of the terms and conditions of the Notes to insert an option for Société Générale to early redeem the Notes at any time at par plus accrued interest. The intention of Société Générale is to redeem the Notes at any time from 1st July 2021.

The amended terms and conditions of the Notes (in French language) are available on the website of Société Générale (https://prospectus.socgen.com/).

As all of the resolutions have been adopted, Société Générale will pay to each holder of Notes (whose Notes were registered in a security account on 29 April 2021, 00:00 Paris time) an amount denominated in Euros (the « Resolution Fee ») of 0.05 % of the aggregate nominal amount of the Notes held by such holder of Notes. Payment of the Resolution Fee is expected to take place on or around 1st July 2021.

