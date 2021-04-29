Bakerytools Moves to Pre-Sale on BscStarter after a Staggering Private Sale

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 25th of April Bakerytools had a STAGGERING private sale, hitting the hard cap within hours.



Since then, The bakerytools team has been working tirelessly, keeping their investors first in mind to form partnerships. From that, Bakerytools formed a partnership with BscStarter progressing to the pre-sale to be held on Bscstarter on the 1st May 18:00 UTC.



What is Bakerytools?



Bakerytools is a central hub & trading tool for Binance chain pairs & pool explorer and a hotspot for Private and pre-sale listings.



“We aim to deliver an Experience…not just a tool”

Bakerytools plans to give you the guide and the tools for maximising your trading experience on Bakeryswap and Pancakeswap, with plans to integrate full Ethereum and polkadot support as well as support other BSC chains such as julswap.

Why you should be part of Bakerytools?

Bakerytools prides itself with its utility token, TBAKE. TBAKE will be used not just for trading, but for a trading experience. What that means is that users that hold a certain amount of token will be able to unlock features on the trading platform. There are 3 tiers, and each tear has a specified amount of tokens needed to be held for premium access, providing the first tier free to all users.



Bakerytools will host a private sale and presale listing feature called “The hotspot”. This is unique to the Bakerytools platform and is not an aspect of any of its competitors. As projects list on the hotspot, a fee will be charged for premium marketing services. Of this fee, Bakerytools will burn collected funds in TBAKE equivalence every quarter, reducing the supply of TBAKE. This is a deflationary system in place for TBAKE token.

