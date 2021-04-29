OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

29 April 2021

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (29 April 2021). All Resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were passed. The results of the poll are shown in the table below.

Resolution For % of votes cast Against % of votes cast Total votes cast as % of Voting Share Capital Withheld* 1 4,245,799 100 0 0.00 3.18 14,730 2 4,260,529 100 0 0.00 3.19 0 3 3,944,697 97.91 84,006 2.09 3.02 231,826 4 4,140,095 99.29 29,627 0.71 3.12 90,807 5 4,130,590 97.35 112,377 2.65 3.18 17,562 6 4,253,225 99.83 7,304 0.17 3.19 0 7 4,184,249 98.62 58,462 1.38 3.18 17,818 8 4,255,533 99.88 4,996 0.12 3.19 0 9 3,873,063 96.61 135,822 3.39 3.00 251,644 10 4,258,000 100 0 0.00 3.19 2,529

The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 28 April was 133,560,316. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

