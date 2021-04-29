OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
29 April 2021
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (29 April 2021). All Resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were passed. The results of the poll are shown in the table below.
|Resolution
|For
|% of votes cast
|Against
|% of votes cast
|Total votes cast as % of Voting Share Capital
|Withheld*
|1
|4,245,799
|100
|0
|0.00
|3.18
|14,730
|2
|4,260,529
|100
|0
|0.00
|3.19
|0
|3
|3,944,697
|97.91
|84,006
|2.09
|3.02
|231,826
|4
|4,140,095
|99.29
|29,627
|0.71
|3.12
|90,807
|5
|4,130,590
|97.35
|112,377
|2.65
|3.18
|17,562
|6
|4,253,225
|99.83
|7,304
|0.17
|3.19
|0
|7
|4,184,249
|98.62
|58,462
|1.38
|3.18
|17,818
|8
|4,255,533
|99.88
|4,996
|0.12
|3.19
|0
|9
|3,873,063
|96.61
|135,822
|3.39
|3.00
|251,644
|10
|4,258,000
|100
|0
|0.00
|3.19
|2,529
The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 28 April was 133,560,316. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803