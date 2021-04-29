Result of Annual General Meeting

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

29 April 2021

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (29 April 2021). All Resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were passed. The results of the poll are shown in the table below.

ResolutionFor% of votes castAgainst% of votes castTotal votes cast as % of Voting   Share CapitalWithheld*
14,245,79910000.003.1814,730
24,260,52910000.003.190
33,944,69797.9184,0062.093.02231,826
44,140,09599.2929,6270.713.1290,807
54,130,59097.35112,3772.653.1817,562
64,253,22599.837,3040.173.190
74,184,24998.6258,4621.383.1817,818
84,255,53399.884,9960.123.190
93,873,06396.61135,8223.393.00251,644
104,258,00010000.003.192,529

The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 28 April was 133,560,316. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.  A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803