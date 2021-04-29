Key Digital Announces Compass Control® Pro Partner Alliance with AtlasIED®

Mount Vernon, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, the leaders of digital video and control systems, announces an exciting technology partnering with AtlasIED® and its powerful BlueBridge® DSP. This versatile DSP product module joins the Compass Control® Pro Partner Alliance program and its comprehensive and constantly growing list of integration products streamlined within the control software.

Key Digital is an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing and video signal distribution solutions.

Compass Control® Pro is Key Digital’s fully integrated control system built from the ground up to use iOS devices to replace traditional control interfaces. The innovative software offers the most cost-effective and customizable control system on the market with ever-evolving updates to meet each technological advance. Featuring a recently updated GUI, Compass Control® Pro delivers a modern and user-friendly interface. The option for customized graphics allows for the GUI to be tailored to any desired design theme while the pre-configured control drivers, modules, and GUI templates available with the Compass Alliance Partners program create a simple plug-n-play system.

With over 80 years of industry experience, AtlasIED spans from small businesses to the largest enterprises and is a true one-source provider of strategic commercial audio solutions for every scenario. The company boasts the widest and deepest product portfolio in the commercial audio industry with 2,000 specialized audio products. Their dedicated sales and support experts make the process easy to perfectly match individual business needs with reliable solutions. Depending on AtlasIED guarantees each business environment will become more efficient, productive, and safe, while improving the overall work life for customers and staff.

The AtlasIED BlueBridge® series of audio processors and software accommodates small, medium and large systems ranging from 2×2 to 16×16 all with DSP. BlueBridge® networkable DSP devices are powerful and flexible tools offering mission critical solutions to satisfy the exact needs of any installation. Engineered to strict standards with the highest quality internal components, BlueBridge® devices provide pure clean audio, ethernet connectivity for cost-effective TCP/IP control and easy programmability. All BlueBridge® microphone pre-amps are studio grade and built by THAT® Corporation. This extraordinarily quiet design handles both mic and line levels with accurate and precise performance with ultra-low distortion. The result is excellent quality sound that outperforms most digital mixing consoles and recording devices.

The Compass Control® Pro BlueBridge® DSP module offers bi-directional control and feedback of preset control and input and output control including input and output name display, input and output gain, input and output mute, and input and output polarity.

For integrators looking to use the BlueBridge® DSP as a mixer and router device, a second Compass Control® Pro module includes preset control and mixer and router control including output and input name display, output and input gain, input connect, and output enable.

“The inclusion of AtlasIED in Key Digital’s Compass Control Pro Partner Alliance Program not only reinforces our ongoing partnership with Key Digital, but also our commitment to helping make our integrator partners’ jobs easier and more profitable. Compass Control is a great option for integrators and end-users and the new Compass Control Pro module will help to leverage the power of our BlueBridge DSP, mixer, and router for quick and simple inclusion into a variety of projects,” said Dan Murphy, AtlasIED Senior VP of Digital Systems

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving AV industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, easeof- installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the AV industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at www.keydigital.org.

About AtlasIED®

AtlasIED is a global electronics manufacturer providing comprehensive audio solutions for commercial businesses. They save organizations time and money with effective use of audio communication systems, while also helping to maintain a safe work environment. This is accomplished with their industry-leading mass notification, life safety, VoIP and speech privacy systems. Their technologies seamlessly interface and integrate into existing and future analog and IT-based infrastructures. Their systems are used by the largest enterprise businesses such as Fortune 1000 companies, schools, universities, manufacturing plants, public transportation hubs, sports arenas, hospitals, hotels, and large retail chain stores. They also work in smaller businesses like local coffee shops, bars, restaurants, and houses of worship.

For more information, visit our webpage at www.atlasied.com/.

Attachments