Metis: First Ever Community-Minted NFT Attracts Buyers With an Early Bid of 7 ETH

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first ever community-minted NFT launched at OpenSea this week, attracting a bid of 7 ETH for this historic event and giving 256 lucky users the opportunity to share the proceeds of the NFT auction with the artist.



That large bid is the latest stage of a highly popular campaign, one that saw the opening rounds of NFT minting happen in a matter of minutes, instead of the expected span of five days. More than 12,000 clients enrolled wallets to the MetisDAO.org website as part of the NFT contest.

The NFT is named “Rebuilding the Tower of Babel'', connecting the idea of the old Biblical Babylonian tower and its mission of uniting people around the world who speak different languages with the city of the future and the huge potential of blockchain technology.

Bidders can bid on the NFT from now until the auction’s end Monday, May 3 at 1:53 pm UTC.

Elena Sinelnikova, CEO and co-founder of Metis, said the venture shows the spirit of collaboration that a community-minded NFT provides. It’s a completely different and new angle compared to other NFTs which are minted to benefit a solitary craftsman, celebrity, or artist. Said Sinelnikova:

“That gives this artwork a unique place in NFT history and makes it a far more valuable commodity for collectors and art appreciators considering an investment in the NFT space.”

In addition to the 256 individuals who will benefit from the OpenSea auction, another 2304 people who took part in the contest will gain the ability to take part in future Metis staking projects. Users who didn’t qualify for those rewards will be able to join a waiting list at MetisDAO.org to be the first to hear about future Metis events. Details on those events will be provided at the Metis Telegram account, @MetisDAO .

Meanwhile, clients who share the link to the OpenSea auction page become qualified to get Metis tokens, which can be used for future contests and promotions.

The historic community-minted NFT caused a rush of FOMO before the auction even began, as an anonymous party bid 5 ETH for the NFT a day before the OpenSea auction began.

To enter the bidding for the “Rebuilding the Tower of Babel” NFT, users can visit the OpenSea auction page .

About Rebuilding the Tower of Babel NFT

The Metis community-minted Non-Fungible Token (NFT) was designed by Canadian artist Matt Vegh and his research lab Starcloud AI. It was assembled through 256 puzzle pieces, collected by users who formed collaborative Tribes to increase their mining power.

The project marks a major achievement for the Metis Layer 2 platform (Metis Rollup), which uses reputation-verifying tools to create trust between anonymous users, ensuring that they can collaborate on projects with confidence.

The NFT auction comes just ahead of Metis' upcoming initial DEX offering (IDO), planned for mid-May. The IDO will launch the Metis token as a digital currency on a decentralized exchange (DEX).

About Metis

Based on the spirit of Optimistic Rollup, Metis is building an easy-to-use, highly scalable, low-cost, and fully functional Layer 2 framework (Metis Rollup) to fully support the application and business migration from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. Its scalable protocol supports a wide range of use cases, including yield farming, DEX trading, and powering the gig economy via dApps that offer cheap and fast micropayments.



Metis integrates the Decentralized Autonomous Company (DAC) framework within its Layer 2 infrastructure, a differentiating factor that makes it easy for any developers, builders, or community leaders to build their applications and communities. It also makes it easy to use pre-set tools to facilitate their development, manage collaboration, and enjoy the network effects of the world’s largest decentralized finance ecosystem, without the costs and bottlenecks normally associated with Ethereum.

Metis’ goal is to make building dApps and DACs on its platform so easy to do, even total blockchain novices can make it happen in a matter of minutes.

*Under current applicable regulations, access to this promotion is not available for residents of, or persons/entities located in, the United States of America or Canada. We are proactively working towards tailoring future promotions to become available worldwide.

Media Contact

Name - Kevin Liu

E-mail - kevin.l@metislab.io

Company - MetisDao

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14cbd5b2-1dd3-440b-9c0d-0afe083821fa