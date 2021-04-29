Doug Fuchs and Lynn Fuchs, National Experts in Special Education, to Join the American Institutes for Research

Arlington, Va., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doug Fuchs and Lynn Fuchs, nationally renowned researchers and experts in the education of students with learning disabilities, will join the American Institutes for Research (AIR) in August as Institute Fellows. The Fuchs will lead and participate in projects in AIR’s education practice, with a focus on special education.

Lynn Fuchs is currently a professor of special education and holds the Dunn Family Chair in Psychoeducational Assessment at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College, Department of Special Education. Doug Fuchs, also a professor of special education, holds the Nicholas Hobbs Chair of Special Education and Human Development at Peabody College. Both have appointments in the Department of Pediatrics in the Vanderbilt University Medical Schools. After joining AIR, the Fuchs will continue to serve as research professors at Vanderbilt University.

“We are excited to be joining AIR. As we expand our research focused on what works for students with serious learning problems, we look forward to collaborating with the AIR team to ensure that evidence informs policy and practice from the state house to the schoolhouse,” Doug Fuchs said.

Lynn Fuchs added, “AIR’s impact on the field of special education over the past three decades is extensive. We will work collaboratively and productively with AIR’s team to continue its widely recognized track record and to hopefully enrich it with what we bring to the table.”

“Doug and Lynn Fuchs are among the most frequently cited researchers in the social sciences and have a passion for helping students with disabilities and those who work with them,” said David Myers, President and CEO of AIR. “Having them on our team will help us expand our mission-focused work in this important area and create more equitable outcomes for all students.”

Among their many projects during their 36 years at Vanderbilt, the Fuchs have conducted federally funded research in the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools to develop innovative strategies for accelerating the learning of children and youth who experience significant learning problems in mathematics and reading. Their research seeks to deepen understanding about students’ cognitive strengths and weaknesses and how instructional programs may leverage the strengths while addressing the weaknesses. They have received support for their research projects from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development in the National Institutes of Health and from the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences and Office of Special Education Programs.

Their work has been recognized with research awards from the American Educational Research Association, the Council for Exceptional Children, the International Literacy Association, and the National Association of School Psychologists.

AIR works with federal, state and local partners to improve outcomes for students with disabilities and their families through rigorous research and evaluation and collaborative technical assistance to support the implementation of evidence-based practices. As part of its work, AIR leads federally funded centers in key areas of special education, including the National Center on Intensive Intervention and the Center on Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports. Visit the AIR website to learn more about its work in special education.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Attachments