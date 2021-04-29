Waterproofing Membranes Market Value Forecasted To Reach US$ 50.8 Billion By 2027: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Waterproofing Membranes Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Waterproofing Membranes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 50.8 Bn by 2027.

The waterproofing membranes are particularly designed to protect the surface from the leakage of water in order to protect the rest of the infrastructure. The increasing advanced infrastructure practices across the globe especially in the developing and developed economies are supporting the accelerating market value. The continuously increasing focus of the major players for the development of more and advanced solutions for the extraordinary protection of buildings, roofs, and the other infrastructure those are prone or at risk of the water leakages issues.

The global waterproofing membranes market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into Polymers including Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Polyurethane, and others, Bitumen including Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS), Atactic Polypropylene (APP), Polymer modified cement and others. Based on type, the market is bifurcated across liquid-applied membranes and sheet-based membranes. Additionally, waterproofing membranes have applications across building structures, roofing, walls, roadways, waste & water management, and others.

Based on type, liquid-applied membranes accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2019. Liquid-applied membrane (LAM) is a monolithic, fully-bonded, liquid-based coating suitable for many waterproofing and roofing applications. The liquid coating is basically formed to create a rubber-like elastomeric waterproof membrane and may be applied over many substrates, including asphalt, bitumen, and concrete.

Asia Pacific leads the market with maximum revenue share (%) and the region is also projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The rapidly increasing construction activities across the developing economies of the region due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income as well as rising populations. The expanding presence of major players in the region is additionally contributing to the regional market value. Moreover, the region is also projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the leading competitors are Alchimica Building Chemicals, BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, CICO Technologies Ltd., Fosroc Ltd., GAF Materials Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, Isomat S.A., Kemper System America, Inc., Maris Polymers, and Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG. The major players are continuously making efforts for the development of efficient and effective solutions.

Some of the key observations regarding the waterproofing membranes industry include:

POLYGLASS SpA has announced a strategic partnership with AMUT SpA in 2021, particularly for increasing its production capacity for thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) membranes. POLYGLASS has partnered with AMUT for a new extrusion plant with a capacity of 10,000,000 m2 /year, dedicated to the production of the full range of a flexible polyolefin synthetic waterproofing membrane or "Mapeplan T".





In 2021, BASF is helping Incheon Airport’s Terminal 2 with its plastic additives package. These plastic additives package is inclusive of thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) sheets produced under the brand name SuperGuard by Wonpoong Corporation in South Korea. The TPO sheets are widely used as roofing membranes in commercial buildings as well as in other structures for being a more environmentally friendly alternative for high-performance waterproofing.





A New Roberto De Silva Theater opened in March 2021, which was built in a very short period of time, about 23 months in total. The contractor has used an effective waterproofing system for the below-grade concrete structures at the construction site due to the high groundwater encountered at the construction site.





A French waterproofing specialist, Axter has developed a new mounting process in 2021, particularly to deploy rigid solar modules on different kinds of buildings. The research team of the company has installed rigid PV modules on buildings and roof terraces that are coated with bituminous waterproofing.



