Military Communication Systems Market to Reach USD 44.89 Billion By 2027 | Extensive Rise in Investment in the Defense & Foreign Intelligence are the Major Factors Influencing Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Military Communication Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 44.89 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Higher importance on modernizing the existing military communication systems, and growing emphasis on the space-based command and control infrastructure for the military & commercial operations are some of the factors that are increasingly helping in the market growth.

Additionally, higher emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the defense operations, and a higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the military communication systems are the some of the prominent reasons behind the enormous growth of this market. Also a higher usage of the smart city command center applications are expected to fuel the market growth.

The global market landscape of Military Communication Systems is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Key players in the Military Communication Systems market are The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

In April 2019, The Defense, Space & Security segment of The Boeing Company in El Segundo, California, announced the building of the eleventh U.S. Air Force Wideband Global communication satellite (SATCOM) named WGS-11. This SATCOM created a significant breakthrough in the defense sector for this country.

Parallel and not sequential decision control systems with enhanced situational awareness, advance capabilities compared to adversaries even in accelerated operational environments, and usage of premium, customized products are the grounds the military command and control applications lead the application segment in terms of revenue. The Military Commands sub-segment had 26.2% market share in the year 2019.

North America owing to its leading investment in the defense bodies & commercial projects, especially in the United States, and higher development in information technology is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Military Communication Systems Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:

Application Outlook $1 Military Commands Homeland Security & Cyber Protection Military Critical Infrastructure Routine Operations Emergency Services Transportation System Others

Platform Outlook $1$1 Land Airborne Naval Joint Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Products Services

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Army Air force Navy Defense Intelligence Commercial Services



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



