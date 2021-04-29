Fire Up The Grill With Barbecue At Home In Honor of National Barbecue Month

Dallas, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grill masters can soon sear up a feast with Pitmaster Box from online meat delivery service Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s. The specialty meat box can be shipped straight to their doorstep all month long to celebrate National Barbecue Month.

The Pitmaster Box is a bundle of carefully curated selection of high-quality meats that guests can buy online at athome.dickeys.com and is available with free shipping across the U.S.

Pitmaster Box – 4-5lbs Brisket Flat, 1 rack of St. Louis Ribs, 2.5-3.5lbs Pork Butt, 2 8oz Pork Chop, 1 Brisket Burnt Ends Sausage, 1 Double Smoked Brisket Pastrami Sausage and 1 Brisket Rub, all for $99.99 including free shipping.

“With summer right around the corner, it’s time to break out the grill and cornhole to spend quality time with friends and family,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “ This season folks can enjoy one-of-a-kind barbecue knowing the finest selection of restaurant-grade protein, sides and desserts are available for delivery directly to your doorstep.”

Recipes featuring Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s everyday products are available on the Barbecue At Home retail site.

To learn more, follow Barbecue At Home on Facebook and Instagram. Join the Barbecue At Home E-Club here to receive information on new products, recipes, and promotions.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

