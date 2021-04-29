Link Health and George Clinical Create New Mode of Pharmaceutical Research and Development in China

BEIJING and SYDNEY, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guangzhou Link Health Pharma Co., Ltd. (Link Health) and George Clinical Pty Ltd (George Clinical) have signed a term sheet to enter into a strategic agreement to establish an independent joint venture clinical development company called Link-George Clinical Research Co., Ltd (Link-George). Link-George will deliver clinical trials for Link Health and related companies that it has entered into licensing deals with. The plan is for Link-George to launch six clinical trials in 2021 and this is expected to grow as Link Health’s in-licensed portfolio expands. Link-George will be majority owned by Link Health and operationally led by George Clinical with a board that comprises representatives from both Link Health and George Clinical.

“We are very excited to enter into this joint venture with Link Health as part of a novel platform providing a one-stop service for in-licensing, clinical development, marketing authorization and commercialization. This will enable both companies to further optimize the tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical industry in China and in so doing, help to advance clinical research in this region,” stated George Clinical Chief Executive Officer James Cheong.

George Clinical is a leading Asia Pacific contract research organization with more than 20 years of experience and a global reach across 38 countries. Collaborating with clients in the areas of biopharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics, it provides a full range of clinical trial services related to all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials. George Clinical is differentiated by its extensive scientific networks and has rich project execution experience in therapeutic areas such as oncology, kidney and metabolic disease, cardiovascular, respiratory, CNS and medical devices. George Clinical brings a scientific, flexible and customer-orientated approach to delivering clinical development services.

Established in 2012, Link Health Pharma is committed to satisfying the unmet clinical needs of patients in China and the Asia-Pacific region with affordable solutions. Through independent research and development and global technical cooperation, Link Health has developed 14 varieties of innovative drugs for different stages of diseases, including the major chronic diseases related to aging. Since 2014, Link Health has completed more than eight deals and created a pipeline with six drugs assets in the IND and NDA stage. Link Health also contributed in several licensing deals to support partnered affiliates and their regional registrations.

Link-George will combine the expertise of Link Health and George Clinical to achieve higher efficiency and deliver greater value across a suite of services from pharma licensing to project delivery. Link Health brings in-depth knowledge in the evaluation of pharma targets as well as consultation on pharma licensing and the regulatory and commercial landscape in China. George Clinical has deep experience leveraging its scientific networks, clinical protocol design, study management, data science and global trial execution. Bringing together the complementary strengths of both companies will provide Link Health and its related businesses with a value-add service in China that combines pharma licensing and drug development innovation that is second to none. Yin Zhenfei, George Clinical’s business unit head in China will serve as the General Manager of the new joint venture.

Dr. Song Yan, CEO and founder of Link Health, said, “To speed up the pace of going global, Link Health has been expanding business in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions. Since 2018, the European subsidiary of Link Health has started to play a significant role introducing international advanced technologies, establishing expert networks, etc. Through this joint venture, Link Health and George Clinical will complement each other’s advantages in the fields of drug-ability evaluation, medical writing, medical statistics, clinical protocol design, real-world research, and jointly provide Link Health and its customers with end-to-end integrated solutions.”

“I am pleased that two complementary and innovative companies have come together with foresight, agility and trust to establish this joint venture. George Clinical is happy to utilize its clinical delivery expertise to support the growth of this joint venture in China to meet the needs of Link Health and its in-licensed drug portfolio. I wish our joint venture every success as it contributes to advance new treatments for unmet medical needs in China,” stated George Clinical Executive Chairman Glenn Kerkhof.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

