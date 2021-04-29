Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Declares Dividends, Reports Earnings

INDIANAPOLIS, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis ("FHLBank Indianapolis" or "Bank") declared its first quarter 2021 dividends on Class B-2 activity-based capital stock and Class B-1 non-activity-based stock at annualized rates of 3.25% and 1.50%, respectively. The higher dividend rate on activity-based stock reflects the Board's discretion under our amended capital plan effective September 26, 2020 to reward members that use FHLBank Indianapolis in support of their liquidity needs.



The dividends will be paid in cash on April 30, 2021.

Earnings Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $29.9 million, an increase of $0.4 million compared to the corresponding quarter in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to net hedging gains on qualifying fair-value hedging relationships1, substantially offset by lower earnings on the portion of the Bank's assets funded by its capital2 and accelerated amortization of purchase premium resulting from higher prepayments on mortgage loans, each driven by the decline in market interest rates.

Hedging gains (losses) on qualifying fair-value hedging relationships are reported in net interest income3. As a result, net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020 included net hedging gains of $18.6 million and losses of $(3.6) million, respectively. In general, the Bank holds the derivatives and associated hedged items to the maturity, call, or put date. As a result, we expect that nearly all of the gains and losses on these financial instruments will reverse over the remaining contractual terms of the hedged items.

1 The Bank uses interest-rate swaps to hedge the risk of changes in the fair value of certain of its advances, available-for-sale securities and consolidated obligations. These derivatives are designated as fair-value hedges. Changes in the estimated fair value of the derivative and, to the extent these relationships qualify for hedge accounting, changes in the fair value of the hedged item that are attributable to the hedged risk are recorded in earnings.

2 Because of the Bank's relatively low net interest-rate spread, it has historically derived a substantial portion of its net interest income from deploying its interest-free capital in floating-rate assets.

3 FHLBank Indianapolis earns interest income on advances to and mortgage loans purchased from its Michigan and Indiana member financial institutions, as well as on long- and short-term investments. Net interest income is primarily determined by the spread between the interest earned on those assets and the interest cost of funding with consolidated obligations.

Affordable Housing Program Allocation 4



For the three months ended March 31, 2021, FHLBank Indianapolis allocated $3.4 million to its Affordable Housing Program ("AHP"), which provides grant funding to support housing for low- and moderate-income families in Michigan and Indiana. Full-year 2021 AHP allocations will be available to the Bank's members in 2022 to help address their communities' affordable housing needs, including construction, rehabilitation, accessibility improvements and homebuyer down-payment assistance.

Condensed Statements of Income

The following table presents unaudited condensed statements of income ($ amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Interest income (a) $ 133.6 $ 365.2 Interest expense 59.1 302.1 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 0.1 — Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74.4 63.1 Other income (loss) (b) (13.0 ) (4.4 ) Other expenses 28.1 25.6 AHP assessments 3.4 3.6 Net income $ 29.9 $ 29.5

(a) Includes net interest settlements on fair-value hedges.

(b) Includes impact of purchase discount (premium) recorded through mark-to-market gains (losses) on trading securities and net interest

settlements on derivatives hedging trading securities, while generally offsetting interest income on trading securities is included in

interest income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Bank reports its results of operations in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). FHLBank Indianapolis' management believes that a non-GAAP financial measure may also be useful to shareholders and other stakeholders as a key measure of its operating performance. Such measure can also provide meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Bank's operating results in contrast to its GAAP results, which are impacted by temporary changes in fair value and other factors driven by market volatility that hinder consistent performance measurement. The Bank is reporting adjusted net income as that non-GAAP financial measure.

4 Each year Federal Home Loan Banks ("FHLBanks") allocate to the AHP 10% of earnings, defined as income before assessments, plus interest expense on mandatorily redeemable capital stock.

Adjusted net income represents GAAP net income adjusted to exclude: (i) the mark-to-market adjustments and other transitory effects from derivatives and trading/hedging activities, (ii) interest expense on mandatorily redeemable capital stock ("MRCS"), (iii) realized gains and losses on sales of investment securities, and (iv) at the discretion of management, other eligible non-routine transactions. These adjustments reflect (i) the temporary nature of fair-value and certain other hedging gains (losses) due to the Bank's practice of holding its financial instruments to maturity, (ii) the reclassification of interest on MRCS as dividends and (iii) the non-routine sale of investment securities, primarily for liquidity purposes or to reduce exposure to LIBOR-indexed instruments, the gains (losses) on which arise from accelerating the recognition of future income (expense).

Non-GAAP financial measures are not audited. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. While the Bank believes that adjusted net income is helpful in understanding the Bank's performance, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of earnings reported in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents an unaudited reconciliation of the Bank's GAAP net income to adjusted net income ($ amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31, Reconciliation of Net Income 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 29.9 $ 29.5 Adjustments to exclude: Fair-value hedging (gains) losses (a) (18.6 ) 3.6 Amortization/accretion of (gains) losses on active and discontinued fair-value hedging relationships (b) 5.4 (0.5 ) Trading (gains) losses, net of economic hedging gains (losses) 9.0 (9.7 ) Net unrealized (gains) losses on other economic hedges 0.4 (0.1 ) Interest expense on MRCS 1.1 3.0 Total adjustments (2.7 ) (3.7 ) AHP assessments on adjustments 0.4 0.7 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 27.6 $ 26.5

(a) Changes in fair value on hedged items (attributable to the risk being hedged) and associated derivatives in qualifying hedging relationships.

(b) Gains (losses) resulting from cumulative basis adjustments on hedged items.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $27.6 million, an increase of $1.1 million compared to the corresponding quarter in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher net earnings on trading securities, substantially offset by lower earnings on the portion of the Bank's assets funded by its capital and accelerated amortization of purchase premium resulting from higher prepayments on mortgage loans, each driven by the decline in market interest rates.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $66.7 billion, a net increase of $755 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2020, driven primarily by a net increase in short-term investments.

Advances 5

Advances outstanding at March 31, 2021, at carrying value, totaled $29.8 billion, a net decrease of $1.6 billion, or 5%, from December 31, 2020. The par value of advances outstanding decreased by 4%, which included a net decrease in short-term advances of 9% and a net decrease in long-term advances of 2%.

The par value of advances to depository institutions - comprising commercial banks, savings institutions and credit unions - and insurance companies decreased by 13% and increased by 8%, respectively. Advances to depository institutions, as a percent of total advances outstanding at par value, were 52% at March 31, 2021, while advances to insurance companies were 48%.

Mortgage Loans Held for Portfolio 6

Purchases of mortgage loans from the Bank's members for the three months ended March 31, 2021 totaled $610 million. Mortgage loans held for portfolio at March 31, 2021 totaled $8.1 billion, a net decrease of $459 million, or 5%, from December 31, 2020, as principal repayments by borrowers significantly outpaced the Bank's purchases during the period.

Liquidity 7

The liquidity portfolio at March 31, 2021 totaled $14.4 billion, a net increase of $3.7 billion, or 34%, from December 31, 2020. Cash and short-term investments increased by $3.2 billion, or 58%, to $8.9 billion. U.S. Treasury securities, classified as trading securities, increased by $437 million, or 9%, to $5.5 billion. As a result, cash and short-term investments represented 62% of the liquidity portfolio at March 31, 2021, while U.S. Treasury securities represented 38%.

Consolidated Obligations 8

FHLBank Indianapolis' consolidated obligations outstanding at March 31, 2021 totaled $60.4 billion, a net increase of $417 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2020, which reflected the net increase in the Bank's total assets.

5 Advances are secured loans that FHLBank Indianapolis provides to its member institutions.

6 FHLBank Indianapolis purchases mortgage loans from its members to support its housing mission, provide an additional source of liquidity to its members, and diversify its investments.

7 The Bank's liquidity portfolio consists of cash, interest-bearing deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, federal funds sold and U.S. Treasury securities.

8 The primary source of funds for FHLBank Indianapolis, and for the other FHLBanks, is the sale of FHLBanks' consolidated obligations in the capital markets. FHLBank Indianapolis is the primary obligor for the payment of the principal and interest on the consolidated obligations issued on its behalf; additionally, it is jointly and severally liable with each of the other FHLBanks for all of the FHLBanks' consolidated obligations outstanding.

Capital 9

Total capital at March 31, 2021 was $3.5 billion, a net increase of $97 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2020. Such increase was substantially due to an increase in unrealized gains on our AFS securities.

The Bank's regulatory capital-to-assets ratio10 at March 31, 2021 was 5.40%, which exceeds all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

Condensed Statements of Condition

The following table presents unaudited condensed statements of condition ($ amounts in millions):

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Advances $ 29,784 $ 31,347 Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net 8,057 8,516 Cash and short-term investments 8,873 5,627 Investment securities and other assets (a) 19,966 20,435 Total assets $ 66,680 $ 65,925 Consolidated obligations $ 60,367 $ 59,950 MRCS 233 251 Other liabilities 2,533 2,274 Total liabilities 63,133 62,475 Capital stock (b) 2,214 2,208 Retained earnings (c) 1,153 1,137 Accumulated other comprehensive income 180 105 Total capital 3,547 3,450 Total liabilities and capital $ 66,680 $ 65,925 Total regulatory capital (d) $ 3,600 $ 3,596 Regulatory capital-to-assets ratio 5.40 % 5.45 %

(a) Includes trading, held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities.

(b) Putable by members at par value.

(c) Includes restricted retained earnings at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 of $274 million and $268 million, respectively.

(d) Consists of total capital less accumulated other comprehensive income plus mandatorily redeemable capital stock.

All amounts referenced above are unaudited. More detailed information about FHLBank Indianapolis' financial condition as of March 31, 2021, and results for the three months then ended will be included in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Bank's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which we intend to file by mid-May.

9 FHLBank Indianapolis is a cooperative whose member financial institutions and former members own all of its capital stock as a condition of membership and to support outstanding credit products.

10 Total regulatory capital, which consists of capital stock, mandatorily redeemable capital stock and retained earnings, as a percentage of total assets.

