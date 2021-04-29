Sealy & Company Proves its Place as One of the Most Active US Industrial Real Estate Investing Firms

Dallas, TX, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the closure of two off-market transactions in one week, proving its industrial investment prowess. A 129,000-square foot distribution warehouse in the St. Louis, Missouri market and a 59,425-square foot FedEx distribution center in El Paso, Texas are the two most recent additions to Sealy & Company’s actively growing portfolio. Both off-market transactions were made for undisclosed amounts.

Qualified as the nation’s fourth-most active private real estate investing firm of 2020 by Real Capital Analytics, Sealy & Company makes strides in 2021 to exceed its previous records. Not only does the company currently hold standing among top private firms by transaction volume, but it also received high marks on the global list for top public and private companies as well. With a full pipeline of quality opportunities and already nearly $150 million in deals closed for the year, Sealy is on track to close on well over the forecasted number of assets established for 2021.

The company’s proven track record in its 60 years of industrial-specific investment focus is evidenced in its historically significant close rate and industry-leading returns. For years, the firm has successfully closed on 100 percent of its transactions that are brought to contract, a defining testament to Sealy & Company’s educated buying process, investing integrity, and commitment to its market relationships.

“Our creative strategies and demonstrated deal sense have broadened our investment criteria and provided access to off-market transactions like these. We are pleased with our success this year and look forward to many more closed transactions,” says Scott Sealy, Jr., Chief Investment Officer for Sealy & Company.

Sealy & Company’s refined sourcing and acquisition strategy and unique network of key local market experts that identify mispriced product opportunities in evolving markets allow the firm to close more quickly than its competitors. Its deep understanding of market cycles and enterprise financing capabilities continue to propel the company forward.

Located in St. Louis, the largest metro area in the state of Missouri, 8807 Seeger Industrial Drive is a 129,000-square foot infill property that benefits from high accessibility to the US population via a well-integrated interstate highway network, the cargo transit system of the Mississippi River, and the St. Louis Airport. The multi-tenant property acquired by Sealy & Company is leased to two tenants, one of which is a Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 company whose operations serve more than 50 countries. Sealy & Company purchased the property from JGB Properties, LLC with the help of brokers John Hassler of Newmark.

The company’s portfolio addition in El Paso is fully-leased to an international credit tenant that benefits from the property’s proximity to the adjacent El Paso International Airport and the US-Mexican border. As a critical commercial hub for American and Central American trade, El Paso’s distribution network is key to longtime tenant, FedEx Express. Sealy & Company purchased this property from HNWI and was assisted by Ryan Barr of Barr & Bennett to close the deal.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in five offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA.

